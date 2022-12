Benjamin had three carries for one yard in Sunday's 27-23 loss to Dallas.

Benjamin, playing in his second game for Houston, was on the field for eight snaps and had his first touches since he was claimed from the Cardinals. Dameon Pierce left the game late with an ankle injury, and while the team used Rex Burkhead to replace Pierce on Sunday, they could turn to Benjamin or Dare Ogunbowale if the rookie starter isn't able to go in Week 15 against Kansas City.