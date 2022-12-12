Benjamin had three carries for one yard in Sunday's 27-23 loss to Dallas in Week 14.

Benjamin, playing in his second game for Houston, was on the field for eight snaps and had his first touches since he was claimed by the Texans. The major story coming out of the game -- besides a late red-zone failure -- was Dameon Pierce leaving with an ankle injury. The team used Rex Burkhead to replace Pierce on the aforementioned failed drive, but they could turn to Benjamin or Dare Ogunbowale if Pierce isn't able to go next Sunday against Kansas City.