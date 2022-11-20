Benjamin (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Benjamin was claimed off waivers from the Cardinals on Tuesday but won't make his debut for the Texans this weekend. Dameon Pierce should continue to work as Houston's lead tailback with Rex Burkhead filling the No. 2 role.
