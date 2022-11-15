The Texans claimed Benjamin off waivers from the Cardinals on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Before being effectively phased out of the offense in the Cardinals' Week 10 loss to the Rams, Benjamin enjoyed a solid run as Arizona's lead back from Weeks 6 through 8 while James Conner was sidelined with an injury. In those three games, Benjamin carried 36 times for 151 yards (4.2 average) and a touchdown while adding 11 receptions for 72 yards. After Arizona waiving him Monday, Benjamin unsurprisingly didn't take long to find a new home. In Houston, Benjamin could usurp Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale as the team's No. 2 running back, though Benjamin likely won't be in line for extensive work so long as standout rookie Dameon Pierce continues to remain healthy and productive in his three-down starting role.