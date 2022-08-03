site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-eric-murray-active-during-camp | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Eric Murray: Active during camp
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Murray (shoulder) is active during training camp this week, Jordan Pun of Texans Wire reports.
Murray had a busy offseason, undergoing surgery and signing a new two-year contract. Now healthy, Murray should resume his role as the starter at strong safety for the Texans.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read