Murray is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Colts.

Murray exited the game after attempting to make a tackle in the first quarter. He started the contest with Jalen Pitre (chest) and Jimmie Ward (hip) both inactive. If Murray is unable to return Sunday, the Texans' already depleted safety corps will be even thinner. DeAndre Houston-Carson subbed for Murray after his exit.