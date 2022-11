Murray recorded seven tackles (six solo) on 48 total snaps in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

Murray logged his most productive outing while seeing his most extensive playing time of the season. The 28-year-old also logged 29 defensive snaps compared to just 18 for starting strong safety Jonathan Owens. Murray has now played 39 of his 42 defensive snaps this season over the past two weeks.