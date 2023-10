The Texans signed Saubert from the Cowboys' practice squad to their active roster Tuesday.

The move corresponds with the Texans placing Teagan Quitoriano (groin) on injured reserve. Saubert joined the Cowboys' practice squad on Oct. 24, was elevated for Sunday's game against the Rams and played 14 snaps on special teams. He'll fill in as a depth tight end behind Dalton Schultz with Brevin Jordan (foot) expected to miss games.