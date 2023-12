Saubert played all 25 of his snaps on special teams in the Texans' 19-16 overtime win over the Titans.

With Dalton Schultz (hamstring) returning to action after a two-game absence, Saubert dropped to third on the depth chart at tight end and saw his role on offense completely disappear. Even when he had been factoring into the mix on offense in recent weeks, Saubert recorded just one catch for five yards over 77 total snaps while serving mostly as a blocker during his time on the field.