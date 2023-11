Saubert was not targeted and played 12 snaps in Sunday's 39-37 win over Tampa Bay in Week 9.

Saubert was signed to Houston's active roster as both Brevin Jordan (foot) and Teagan Quitoriano (groin) were unavailable. There isn't much for backup tight ends after Dalton Schultz, who accounts 50 of the position group's 59 targets this season.