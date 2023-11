Saubert (coach's decision) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old tight end seems to have fallen down the Texans' depth chart with Brevin Jordan returning to action in Week 11. Saubert has appeared in two games since signing with Houston in late October, playing a total of 55 snaps (36 offensive and 19 on special teams) and failing to record a single stat.