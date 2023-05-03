Tomlinson is slated to sign with the Texans, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Tomlinson will head to Houston after he spent the 2022 campaign with the Broncos, reeling in a career-high nine catches for 79 yards and two scores over 17 games. The 31-year-old will reunite with tight end coach Jake Moreland, who was in Denver last season. Tomlinson will provide an additional depth option behind newly-acquired Dalton Schultz in 2023.
