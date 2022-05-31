site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Fabian Moreau: Headed to Houston
RotoWire Staff
May 31, 2022
Texans signed Moreau on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Last year, Moreau appeared in 16 games during his only season in Atlanta and totaled career highs in tackles (61) and pass defenses (11). The 2017 third-round pick will have a chance to compete for a sizable role in Houston's overhauled secondary.
