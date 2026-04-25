The Texans selected Nwaiwu in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 106th overall.

Nwaiwu (6-foot-4, 319 pounds) boasts a massive frame and wingspan, having measured in with 34.5-inch arms at the NFL Combine, and in his final season at Oklahoma he displayed the versatility to operate at center in addition to his usual starting role at right guard. Houston spent a first-round selection on a hopeful starter at left guard, Keylan Rutledge at No. 26 overall, but Nwaiwu projects to begin his NFL career as a depth option.