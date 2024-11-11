Fatukasi (groin/shoulder) is active for Sunday night's matchup with the Lions.
The starting defensive tackle was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report after missing practice all week. Fatukasi likely sustained the injury during Houston's Week 9 loss to the Jets, but it does not appear to be serious enough to force him to miss Week 10. Fatukasi has 21 tackles (14 solo), including 1.0 sacks, this season.
