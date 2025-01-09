Fatukasi (ankle) carries no injury designation into Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Chargers, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Fatukasi missed the final three games of the regular season due to an ankle injury that he suffered against the Dolphins in Week 15. He opened the week with consecutive limited practices but finished strong with a full session Friday. Barring any setbacks, Fatukasi should start alongside Tim Settle at defensive tackle in Saturday's playoff opener.