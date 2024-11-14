Fatukasi (foot) did not practice Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
Fatukasi was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Lions due to a foot injury. He'll have two more chances to return to practice ahead of Monday night's game against Dallas. If Fatukasi is unable to play, Kurt Hinish would likely start at defensive tackle Monday alongside Tim Settle.
