Fatukasi (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
Fatukasi was injured in last Sunday's loss to the Titans and was unable to return to the game. Mario Edwards, Tim Settle and Tommy Togiai paced the interior of the Texans' defensive line in playing time without Fatukasi last week.
