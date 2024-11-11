Fatukasi (foot) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's contest against the Lions, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fatukasi suffered a foot injury in the second half of Sunday's game and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of team's matchup with Detroit. In the meantime, Kurt Hinish will continue to see additional snaps at defensive tackle in Fatukasi's absence.
