Fatukasi (shoulder) tallied eight tackles (five solo), including 1.5 sacks, across four regular-season games for the Texans in 2025.

Fatukasi served in a rotational role on the Texans' defensive line to open the regular season, and he logged at least 0.5 sacks in two of four games before landing on injured reserve in early October due to a shoulder injury. The injury was severe enough that the 31-year-oldwasn't cleared to return to practice, and it remains to be seen how his shoulder issue will impact his availability for offseason programs like OTAs and minicamp. Fatukasi is an unrestricted free agent, and as long as he passes his physicals, he should garner interest from teams looking to add veteran depth to the interior defensive line.