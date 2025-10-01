Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fatukasi (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's a new injury for the veteran defensive lineman, who played a season-low 22 percent of the defensive snaps last Sunday against the Titans. Sheldon Rankins, Tim Settle, Mario Edwards and Tommy Togiai paced the Texans' defensive tackles in playing time last Sunday with Fatukasi banged up.
