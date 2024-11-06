Fatukasi (groin) didn't practice Wednesday.
Fatukasi played 30 defensive snaps and recorded two total tackles in the Texans' Week 9 loss to the Jets, but it now appears he picked up a groin injury in the process. The veteran defensive tackle could be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's matchup against the Lions if he's unable to practice in a limited fashion either Thursday or Friday.
