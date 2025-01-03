Fatukasi (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Fatukasi hasn't played since Week 15 and has logged just six defensive snaps since Week 10, missing six of the last seven games to close out the regular season. He was unable to practice all week, so it's unclear if he'll be able to return for next weekend's playoff opener. Tommy Togiai, Tim Settle, Kurt Hinish and Mario Edwards have been soaking up the snaps on the interior of Houston's defensive line.