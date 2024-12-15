Fatukasi has an ankle injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The defensive tackle made one solo tackle before exiting. Fatukasi has 24 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, on the year. Tommy Togiai and Mario Edwards are the next men up at defensive tackle.
