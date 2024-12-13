Fatukasi (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

The 29-year-old defensive lineman has missed the Texans' last three games due to a foot injury sustained in early November. However, he practiced in full Friday after opening the week with consecutive limited sessions, so it appears he's moved past the issue in time to suit up in Week 15. Expect Fatukasi to serve as one of the Texans' starting defensive tackles in his return Sunday.