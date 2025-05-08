The Texans re-signed Fatukasi on Wednesday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports.

Fatukasi will return to Houston where he racked up 24 tackles (16 solo), with 1.0 sacks, across 11 games played during the 2024 campaign. The 2018 sixth-round pick will likely be in the mix to serve as one of the team's starting defensive tackles during the upcoming season.