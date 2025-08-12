Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fatukasi (undisclosed) passed his physical and was activated from the active/PUP list Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Fatukasi made his return to practice Monday after missing the entirety of training camp to this point while nursing an undisclosed injury. The defensive lineman will likely ramp up his workload in the coming weeks, but he appears to be on track to be all set for the team's regular season opener Sept. 7 versus the Rams.
