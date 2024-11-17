Fatukasi (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Dallas.

Fatukasi injured his foot during the Texans' Week 10 loss to the Lions, which has been severe enough for him to miss practice all week. The 2018 sixth-round pick will work on making his return for Week 11 against Tennessee on Sunday, Nov. 24. Kurt Hinish will join Tim Settle as the Texans' starting defensive tackles Sunday in Fatukasi's absence.