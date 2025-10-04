Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Shifts to IR
Fatukasi (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
The 30-year-old from UConn was unable to practice all week after likely sustaining a shoulder injury in the Texans' Week 4 win over the Titans, so it's no surprise he's shifted to IR. Fatukasi has played 101 defensive snaps through Houston's first four games this season, recording eight total tackles, including 1.5 sacks. While he's sidelined for at least the next four contests, Tim Settle could see increased work as a reserve interior defensive lineman.
