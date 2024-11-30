Fatukasi (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Fatukasi suffered a foot injury in Week 10 against the Lions, and he has not been able to practice since the injury. With Fatukasi missing his third straight game, Mario Edwards will likely serve as Houston's second starting defensive tackle Sunday alongside Tim Settle.
More News
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: DNP with foot injury•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Won't return Sunday•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Estimated as DNP•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Ruled out for Week 11•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: DNP on Thursday•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Done for rest of Sunday night•