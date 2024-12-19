Fatukasi (ankle) did not practice Thursday and has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Chiefs.
Fatukasi injured his ankle during the first half of the Texans' 20-12 win over the Dolphins this past Sunday. The injury prevented him from participating in practice all week, and his next opportunity to play will be Christmas Day against the Ravens. Tim Settle, Mario Edwards and Tommy Togiai will all see increased snaps at defensive tackle Saturday due to Fatukasi's injury.
More News
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Won't return versus Miami•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Ready for Sunday•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Won't play against Jacksonville•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: DNP with foot injury•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Won't return Sunday•