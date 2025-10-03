default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Fatukasi (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Fatukasi was unable to practice all week due to a shoulder injury he likely picked up during the Texans' Week 4 win over the Titans, and he'll be in street clothes for Sunday's road contest. Tim Settle and Tommy Togiai should see an uptick in rotational snaps at defensive tackle in Fatukasi's absence.

More News