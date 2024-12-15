Share Video

Fatukasi (ankle) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Fatukasi sustained an ankle injury during the first half that will leave him sidelined for the remainder of the game. His next chance to play will come Saturday versus the Chiefs. With Fatukasi out, Mario Edwards and Tommy Tagiai will step up into bigger roles alongside defensive tackle Tim Settle.

