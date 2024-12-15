Fatukasi (ankle) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Fatukasi sustained an ankle injury during the first half that will leave him sidelined for the remainder of the game. His next chance to play will come Saturday versus the Chiefs. With Fatukasi out, Mario Edwards and Tommy Tagiai will step up into bigger roles alongside defensive tackle Tim Settle.
More News
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Ready for Sunday•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Won't play against Jacksonville•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: DNP with foot injury•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Won't return Sunday•
-
Texans' Folorunso Fatukasi: Estimated as DNP•