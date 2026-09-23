Moreau caught both of his targets for 34 yards and added a tackle on special teams during Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Bengals.

Moreau was listed as a starter, though he played only 23 of the Texans' 80 offensive plays, well behind Dalton Schultz's 54 snaps. Moreau ended up fourth on the Texans in receiving yards, which included a 25-yard catch early in the second quarter, and he's up to a 4-49-0 receiving line through two regular-season games. The Texans hit the road for Week 3 against the Colts, and while Moreau will contribute on offense and special teams, his pass-catching production will be limited while working behind Schultz.