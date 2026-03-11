Moreau (ankle) agreed to terms Wednesday on a contract with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Moreau appears fully recovered from the ankle injury that limited him to 11 regular-season appearances with the Saints in 2025, in which span he secured seven of 10 targets for 46 yards. He had been heavily involved in New Orleans' tight end rotation in 2024, when he logged a 32-413-5 receiving line (43 targets) while playing all 17 regular-season games. Going forward, Moreau will operate as one of Houston's top options behind starting TE Dalton Schultz (calf), who recently inked an extension through 2027.