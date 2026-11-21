Moreau brought in his lone target for eight yards during the Texans' 26-3 win over the Colts on Thursday.

Moreau's 30 offensive snaps were second among Texans tight ends behind Dalton Schultz's 34, yet it was Marlin Klein who led the position group with four catches (on as many targets) for 24 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud late in the third quarter. Moreau is up to a 12-80-3 receiving line on 15 targets through 10 regular-season games and has caught one pass or zero in five of those contests. He doesn't have much fantasy appeal unless Schultz were to miss time.