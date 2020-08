Conley (ankle) passed his physical Monday and has been activated from the PUP list, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Conley was recovering from offseason arthroscopic surgery on his ankle before getting activated. The Texans declined his fifth-year option this offseason, so he is set to become a free agent following the season. He was acquired via trade from the Raiders prior to the deadline last year. Following his arrival, he recorded 27 tackles and 11 passes defensed.