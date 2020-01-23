Conley underwent surgery to remove a screw from his right ankle, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Conley's procedure is considered minor, and the Texans reportedly expect him to make a full recovery without being forced to miss any portion of the team's offseason program. After playing six games in Oakland to begin the 2019 season, Conley was traded to Houston where he started eight games to close out the year. He made 50 tackles (36 solo), 13 defended passes and one interception across 14 total contests.