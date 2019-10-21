Texans' Gareon Conley: Heads to Houston
The Raiders traded Conley to the Texans in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Conley has played 23 games for the Raiders since being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, registering 67 tackles, 18 pass breakups and four interceptions. He figures to bolster the Texans' struggling cornerback corps, while rookie Trayvon Mullen will bump up to a starting role with the Raiders. Conley will have an immediate revenge game against the Raiders on Sunday.
