Texans' Gareon Conley: Houston skipping fifth-year option
The Texans won't be exercising Conley's (ankle) fifth-year option for 2021, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
General manager and coach Bill O'Brien was non-committal when asked about the cornerback's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, and there's now more clarity to the situation. The team acquired Conley from the Raiders in October in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick, but the Texans are apparently unwillingly to commit further resources to him. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games between the two teams last season and had 23 tackles (16 solo) and one interception before undergoing minor ankle surgery in late January.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-draft RB Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils their latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL draft...
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.
-
Updated Dynasty WR rankings
Heath Cummings is still waiting for something to separate Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb. Their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Anderson down
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
4/29 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew unveils their updated consensus wide receiver rankings. Amari Cooper and Courtland...
-
Dynasty QB Rankings
Dynasty quarterback rankings post-draft update.