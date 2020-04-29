Play

The Texans won't be exercising Conley's (ankle) fifth-year option for 2021, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

General manager and coach Bill O'Brien was non-committal when asked about the cornerback's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, and there's now more clarity to the situation. The team acquired Conley from the Raiders in October in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick, but the Texans are apparently unwillingly to commit further resources to him. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games between the two teams last season and had 23 tackles (16 solo) and one interception before undergoing minor ankle surgery in late January.

