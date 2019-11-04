Texans' Gareon Conley: Leads in tackles
Conley had a team-high eight tackles and two passes defensed in Sunday's 26-3 win over Jacksonville.
With the Texans missing three members of the secondary and losing a fourth (Johnathan Joseph) for part of the game, there were plenty of chances for Conley to shine for his new team. He joined the Texans last week after a trade from the Raiders and has contributed 12 tackles and four passes defensed in two games.
