The Texans placed Conley (ankle) on the PUP list Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Acquired from the Raiders last October, Conley dealt with injury woes the rest of the season and eventually underwent surgery in January to remove a screw from his right ankle. The Texans opted not to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, so the upcoming campaign could be his first full one but last in Houston. Before he can commence taking on a starting role yet again, he'll have to complete his rehab from the aforementioned procedure.