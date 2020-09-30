Coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday that he doesn't anticipate Conley (ankle) coming off injured reserve this week, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Conley is technically eligible to return to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings, but it appears as though he's still working his way back from January ankle surgery. The fourth-year pro is expected to handle a depth or rotational role at cornerback when available.
