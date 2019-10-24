Coach Bill O'Brien said Conley will play Sunday against the Raiders, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Conley was acquired from Oakland on Monday and it's no real surprise he'll immediately play against his old team. The Texans were in dire need of help at cornerback with Bradley Roby (hamstring) potentially sidelined through the Week 10 bye while Johnathan Joseph (hamsting/shoulder) is also less than 100 percent.