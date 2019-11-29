Play

Conley (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Conley was limited in practice all week due to a hip injury, so his availability for Week 13 could come down to a game-time decision. The 2017 first-round pick has played a key role in Houston's secondary since joining the team Week 8, so it would be a notable blow to the Texans' defense if he were forced to miss any time.

