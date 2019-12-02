Play

Conley (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Conley was limited in practice all week, but he'll miss his first game of the season. The third-year corner has played nearly every snap since arriving in Houston via trade from the Raiders, but the Texans should absorb the loss adequately with Lonnie Johnson (ankle) and Bradley Roby (hamstring) back in the lineup.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories