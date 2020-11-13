Coach Romeo Crennel said Monday that Conley is still "not working" and that he doesn't "know where [a possible return] stands," Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Conley has spent the entire 2020 season on IR while recovering from January ankle surgery. The fact that a timetable for his return remains uncertain as of Week 10 is enough to shed doubt on his chances of playing at all this year. Houston's secondary could certainly use Conley's help, as the unit is allowing 256 passing yards (22nd worst in the league) and 30.2 points (29th) per game.