The Texans won't exercise Conley's (ankle) fifth-year option for 2021, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

General manager/head coach Bill O'Brien was non-committal when asked about the cornerback's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, but Houston formally decided on Conley's future beyond 2020 on Wednesday. After coming over in a trade from Oakland in October, the 24-year-old suited up in eight regular-season contests for Houston and posted 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups. Conley, who is recovering from a minor ankle surgery he required in January, is still expected to open the upcoming season as a starter in Houston's secondary.

