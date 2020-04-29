Texans' Gareon Conley: Team skipping fifth-year option
The Texans won't exercise Conley's (ankle) fifth-year option for 2021, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
General manager/head coach Bill O'Brien was non-committal when asked about the cornerback's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, but Houston formally decided on Conley's future beyond 2020 on Wednesday. After coming over in a trade from Oakland in October, the 24-year-old suited up in eight regular-season contests for Houston and posted 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups. Conley, who is recovering from a minor ankle surgery he required in January, is still expected to open the upcoming season as a starter in Houston's secondary.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils their latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL draft...
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.
-
Updated Dynasty WR rankings
Heath Cummings is still waiting for something to separate Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb. Their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Anderson down
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
4/29 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew unveils their updated consensus wide receiver rankings. Amari Cooper and Courtland...
-
Dynasty QB Rankings
Dynasty quarterback rankings post-draft update.