Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was noncommittal Saturday whether the team would exercise Conley's (ankle) fifth-year option, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

It's a bit odd O'Brien wouldn't directly comment on the matter considering the head coach is also the default top option in the front office, but considering the team traded away a 2019 third-round pick mid-season to pick up Conley, it's safe to say the Texans have some incentive to retain the corner. The 2017 first-round pick wasn't exactly stellar in eight games with his new team, but without a lot of cap space and few attractive names expected to hit the open market, the Texans may be forced to roll with what they know.