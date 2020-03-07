Texans' Gareon Conley: Uncertain future lies ahead
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was noncommittal Saturday whether the team would exercise Conley's (ankle) fifth-year option, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.
It's a bit odd O'Brien wouldn't directly comment on the matter considering the head coach is also the default top option in the front office, but considering the team traded away a 2019 third-round pick mid-season to pick up Conley, it's safe to say the Texans have some incentive to retain the corner. The 2017 first-round pick wasn't exactly stellar in eight games with his new team, but without a lot of cap space and few attractive names expected to hit the open market, the Texans may be forced to roll with what they know.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Heath's Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings names his early busts for the 2020 season.
-
Heath's Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings has nine players the industry is sleeping on early in the 2020 offseason.