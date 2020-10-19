Coach Romeo Crennel said Conley (ankle) still doesn't have a clear timeline to return to the lineup, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports. "He's had second opinions," Crennel said. "But they haven't been able to pinpoint anything definite."

Conley is struggling to get healthy after undergoing August ankle surgery, and it appears it will be a few more weeks before Conley returns to practice and is designated to return from IR. He's served the minimum three-week stint on IR and is eligible to return to action at any point. The Texans could use the help, as their defense ranks 26th with 30.3 points allowed per game, although there's a decent chance Conley won't be a starter upon return.